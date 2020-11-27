ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said that the leadership of the opposition parties showed an irresponsible attitude during the ongoing second wave of COVID-19 in the country. Shibli Faraz said in a Twitter message that opposition must stop risking the lives of the nationals while pursuing its personal gains. He said that the nation is rejecting the opposition’s rallies. The statement is followed by the decision of the district authorities in Multan that had denied permission to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for holding a public gathering in Multan on November 30. The Deputy Commissioner Multan had rejected to grant permission to the PPP leader Natasha Daultana, citing ‘current situation’ of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

“The health department has imposed a ban on large gatherings of more than 300 people,” the district official had said in his response to the PPP request. “The permission for the public meeting will be a violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to tackle the coronavirus pandemic,” it added. It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is planning to hold a massive power show in Multan on November 30 and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani on November 12 had claimed that it would be the largest political rally in the region. NNI