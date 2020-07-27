Opposition seeks time to deliberate on drafts including FATF, NAB

July 27, 2020

ISLAMABAD : The second meeting of Parliamentary Committee on Legislative Business was held in Islamabad today (Monday) with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the chair. At the meeting, the opposition sought time to deliberate on the drafts given to them by the government about different proposed laws including Financial Action Task Force and NAB. Talking to media after the meeting, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the government presented its viewpoint about various issues to the opposition. He said the committee will meet again tomorrow.

