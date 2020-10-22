ISLAMABA: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said the opposition parties want to weaken the country and democracy.Addressing a news conference along with Adviser on Interior Shahzad Akbar in Islamabad on Thursday, he said the opposition parties want to create chaos and uncertainty as they are scared that their politics will end if Prime Minister Imran Khan succeeds in his mission to take forward the country on the path of progress and development.

The Information Minister said the opposition parties can no longer hoodwink the masses through their political drama based on vested interests.Shibli Faraz said the economy has been revived and all the economic indicators are on the positive trajectory. He admitted there is price hike but Prime Minister Imran Khan is striving hard to control the situation .He said the institutions were destroyed in the past but we are trying to bring improvement in them by appointing people of good repute there. He regretted that the opposition parties want clash amongst the institutions.Regarding PPP, the Information Minister said the party has turned into a regional party. He rejected as baseless the statement made by Sindh Chief Minister at the floor of Sindh Assembly that a federal minister threatened him of the dismissal of the provincial government if a case was not filed against PML (N) leader Captain Retired Safdar.

Shahzad Akbar said the PPP government in Sindh fanned controversies on the incident that took place at the Mausoleum of founding father Quaid-e-Azam. He said the very acts of the opposition parties are only hurting the image of Pakistan. NNI