Opposition parties on Wednesday rejected the increase in petroleum prices and demanded the government reverse the decision, saying the government has dropped an “atom bomb” on people by increasing petroleum prices.

The federal government on Tuesday jacked up the price of petrol by up to Rs 12.03 due to an increase in the price of crude oil in the international market.

These are the highest-ever prices for all of the petroleum products, as well as the biggest price hike in one go.

In a video message, Sindh government Spokesperson Murtaza Wahab slammed the PTI-led government for increasing prices of petroleum products.

Today Imran Khan has proved that PTI has got nothing to do with the people of Pakistan as the government has dropped an atom bomb by increasing petroleum prices despite the current wave of inflation in the country, he said.

Murtaza Wahab further went on to say that PPP will send back this incompetent government to home with the force of people, therefore masses should support and strengthen Bilawal Bhutto.