Peshawar: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader and Senator Shibli Faraz has said that the political struggle will continue on the issue of appointment of judges and an alliance of opposition parties is going to be formed.

While talking to journalists in the premises of the Peshawar High Court, Shibli Faraz said that the country cannot run without justice, when there is no justice, the people will not have faith in the courts.

He said that the way in which judges are being appointed, it is clear that they are bringing their own judges.

He said that if the institutions that provide justice become weak, the people feel insecure and in such a situation, progress and prosperity cannot come to the country.

