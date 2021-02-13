MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the opposition was opposing open ballot due to fear of defeat in the Senate elections. Talking to newsmen in Multan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood said that there could be no compromise on the change of corrupt and rotten system, adding that the Prime Minister of Pakistan was committed to eradicate corruption in the country.

He said that the horse-trading is being heard in the Senate elections, the opposition has always played politics with money. The opposition can clearly see its defeat in the Senate elections, therefore opposition groups have called for a boycott of the open ballot.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the biggest obstacle in the way of change in the country is the opposition. The opposition s protest against the transparency of the Senate elections is incomprehensible.

He said that the opposition wants an old Pakistan where consciences are sold. In the last elections, the people voted for the PTI to give a landslide victory. Foreign Minister said that after victory in the Senate elections, the PTI will become the largest party in the upper house. He admitted that Inflation is a big challenge for the incumbent government and we are working on an emergency basis to deal with inflation.