ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that opposition leaders have failed to provide credible answers to allegations in cases against them. Fawad Chaudhry, in a tweet on Tuesday, said that all opposition leaders just make hollow statements and threats instead of answering allegations against them. The federal minister asked opposition to either return looted money or stay behind bars. NNI
Opposition leaders have not answered allegations against them: Fawad
32 Views
Posted In
Tagged as
Related
< Previous Article
Govt to make no compromise on accountability: Shibli
Govt to make no compromise on accountability: Shibli
Next Article >