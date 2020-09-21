Opposition leaders destined to go to jail after passage of FATF-related laws: Sh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed on Sunday while lashing out at the opposition leaders said that all opposition leaders are destined to go to jail after the passage of the Financial Action Task Force-related (FATF) legislation. Speaking exclusively to a private television channel, he said that all those who have run out of the country have gathered in London. “First you give respect to money and then demands respect for vote,” he said.The minister said that he cannot say anything if the courts grant them bail but their bad time is about to begin as sword of cases is hanging over them. Rasheed went on to say that everyone including former finance minister Ishaq Dar, former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law are taking refuge in London, adding that there were no restrictions on their speeches as all news channels showed. “Nawaz Sharif demands “respect for vote” but I would ask him ‘respect the court’ too,” he added