opposition huddle on sept 20, says Ahsan Iqbal

LAHORE: PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday said opposition parties will sit together on September 20 and deliberate on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) inability to deal with the issues. Talking to newsmen here, Ahsan Iqbal said the government's sympathy should always be with the victim and not with the culprit. “Shehbaz Sharif completed the Punjab Forensic Laboratory within two years and it is just because of this lab they have identified the culprits involved in the gang-rape incident,” he further said. “It was Punjab government’s professional negligence that culprits have managed to escape as their identities were leaked and revealed,” Ahsan Iqbal said while throwing light on the happenings following the motorway gang-rape incident. He alleged that then opposition parties politicized the Zainab rape and murder issue in Kasur but the PML-N is showing responsibility and is not trying to give political colour to the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway gang-rape incident. Ahsan Iqbal said the government has not provided any relief to the people. “Imran Khan has not yet reacted to the CCPO Lahore’s inappropriate statement blaming the victim. However, Prime Minister Imran Khan holds meetings every day on how to launch more cases against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif,” he further added. Ahsan Iqbal said the government always does politics on every issue. “You people disgrace each and every mother and sister of the nation and you feel not guilty on it,” the PML-N leader said. He said each person who has played his role in bringing Imran Khan to power is the nation's culprit. The PML-N leader said the government has not provided on-time medical treatment to Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif. He said Imran khan knew nothing but revenge and hatred.