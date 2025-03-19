Islamabad: After not attending the National Security Committee meeting, the opposition alliance has decided to convene an all-party conference on the law and order situation after Eid.

Opposition sources said that all political parties except the government will be invited to the all-party conference, and the opposition alliance has also formed more sub-committees to organize the movement.

They said that the basic structure of the movement was formally approved in the meeting yesterday and the opposition alliance has formed three sub-committees.

While giving details, the sources said that the chairmanship of the coordination committee has been given to Asad Qaiser, the political activities and contacts committee will work under the supervision of Hamid Raza, and the third committee has been formed to convene an all-party conference on the country’s peace and security and political situation after Eid.

The possible all-party conference committee of the opposition alliance has been given to Latif Khosa, Latif Khosa will convene the all-party conference in collaboration with other opposition parties.