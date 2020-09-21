Opposition APC attempt to discredit state institutions: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday termed All Parties Conference (APC) by opposition as an attempt to discredit state institutions and said that defaming Pakistan Army ahead of UN meeting is part of Indian conspiracy. According to details, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of party spokespersons to discuss country’s political situation and resolution of APC. During the meeting, PM Imran Khan said that Pakistan Army is guarantor of national security but Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is once again promoting agenda of India. He further said that lobbies in foreign countries are working against Pakistan Army. Any conspiracy to discredit state institutions will be thwarted, he added. Advisor for Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan also called on Prime Minister in federal capital today. During the meeting, Imran Khan lashed out at opposition and said that he will not be blackmailed by them and vowed to continue impartial accountability process. All institutions are on one page and are guarantee of country’s unity, he added. Babar Awan said that speech by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif was part two of ‘Mujhe Kyun Nikala’ (Why was I ousted) campaign. He further said APC exposed opposition in front of entire nation. Reacting on Nawaz Sharif’s speech in the APC, the premier termed it as part two of ‘Why I was ousted”. Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed not to bow down before any blackmailing and continue accountability process. Earlier, the 11-party APC hosted by Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday demanded resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The 26-point resolution passed by the APC stated that the opposition had decided to form a national alliance in the name of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had alleged in his virtual speech that the institution of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has turned into a tool for revenge against political opponents. Sharif had said that he believed the organisation of the opposition’s APC as a decisive turn in the country’s politics and brave decisions are needed to be take. NNI