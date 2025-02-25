We will get a loan of up to one billion from the IMF, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig People have now come to know the difference between good and bad, says Aslam Ghaur When they have to respond, the internet goes down, Firdous Shamim Naqvi

ISLAMABAD:Editor In Chief Pakistan Group Of News Paper and Chairman Roze News Sk Niazi while talking in his renowed talk show Sachi Baat He said that

Opposition alliance will be formed, Maulana Fazlur Rehman has a different mindset, I don’t see success in their alliance, Elections should be held, SK Niazi Elections may happen soon .Elections cannot be held immediately, says SK Niazi PICA Act was discussed even during the tenure of founder PTI At that time, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was with us on the PECA Act, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has other thoughts on the PECA Act,Business people are leaving the country, Elections in the country have never been fair

Leader of the People’s Party Mirza Ikhtiar Baig The stock exchange mostly operates on conditions IMF delegation is coming to Pakistan A delegation has gone to them and will prepare a report and present it We will get a loan of up to one billion from the IMF, Our rupee is becoming stable, The Prime Minister is on a visit and is signing agreements, Farmers suffered a lot in the previous period, Two targets of FBR not met We have met with Chairman FBR, Electricity prices will be further reduced, Domestic exports have increased, Current accounts have improved, Inflation has also improved a lot, Inflation could not be reduced as it should have been, We have made an agreement with the IMF and it must be fulfilled, National exports have increased by ten percent, World Bank and IMF reports say Pakistan’s economy has improved, Opposition meets Chief Justice,

JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri We also ruled with them, He also told us many stories at that time, Inflation is on the rise in the country, People don’t have enough food to eat twice a day, We have to provide basic things to the people, All the cotton in our country is coming from abroad, People have now come to know the difference between good and bad Law and order situation in the country is bad, They have made the situation of traders worse, PPP has been in power in Sindh but it could not improve the situation, We have to reduce our bitterness, We want a unity to be formed, Unity should be formed for the betterment of the country, If a face is to be changed, then an alliance should not be formed,

Firdous Shamim Naqvi This government is form 47, The situation in the country is very bad, Inflation is on the rise in the country, They are repeatedly going out and begging, Not ready to give them any loan, The country is not running without them, They have sunk the entire country, They talk one thing and do another, Make people aware so that they can decide, When they have to respond, the internet goes down, We are not begging from anyone, There is no such thing as constitution in the country, They have tarnished the image of the Constitution, We want new elections in the country, These are the Form 47 people sitting in the assemblies,