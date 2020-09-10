Opposition afraid of PTI agenda of ‘change’: Shahbaz Gill

FAISALABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said on Wednesday the opposition was afraid of PTI agenda of change and exploiting every issue even the appointment of a government functionary. Talking to the media, he said the PML-N during its tenure had appointed favourite officers and given them prized postings to get personal benefits. “We will completely depoliticize the police and other departments so that they can properly serve the masses”, he said. He said that previous rulers had been trying to frustrate the PTI agenda of progress and prosperity of the country. Shahbaz Gill said the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI) government was committed to providing relief to the masses and for this purpose, institutional reforms were underway. The PTI would fulfil its promises made during the election campaign to take the reform agenda ahead, he added. Earlier, Shehbaz Gill visited the resident of Rana Ali Anwaar Naro General Secretary Insaaf Youth (North Punjab) and condoled with him over the murder of his brother Rana Hasan Naro. He prayed for the departed soul and assured that culprits would be taken to task very soon