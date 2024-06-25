The federal government of Pakistan has initiated Operation Azm-i-Istehkam, a bold initiative that demonstrates a commitment to eliminating terrorism on a nationwide scale. This renewed counterterrorism effort is a symbol of the country’s will to fight extremism and ensure that its inhabitants live in peace. At a meeting on the National Action Plan (NAP) held by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Central Apex Committee, all parties involved—provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir—unanimously endorsed the initiative.

Operation Azm-i-Istehkam’s main goal is to combine and coordinate several initiatives in order to fight terrorism effectively and completely. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a press statement that “Azm-i-Istehkam will integrate and synergize multiple lines of effort to combat the menaces of extremism and terrorism in a comprehensive and decisive manner.”

The National Action Plan’s Foundation

On December 24, 2014, Parliament approved the 20-point National Action Plan (NAP), which had been previously established by the National Counter Terrorism Authority in conjunction with pertinent parties. The terrible terrorist attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar, which inspired the country to adopt a united front against terrorism, preceded this decision.

After the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke their ceasefire with the government in November 2022, terror operations in Pakistan have returned, despite early victories, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

In 2023, 789 terror incidents and counter-terror operations resulted in 1,524 violence-related deaths and 1,463 injuries in Pakistan, according to a security assessment by the Centre for Research and Security Studies. These figures indicate that the number of violent occurrences has reached a six-year high, highlighting the critical necessity for a redoubled effort in counterterrorism.

A thorough examination and renewed dedication

The Central Apex Committee evaluated the state of internal security and carried out a comprehensive assessment of the current counterterrorism campaign during the meeting. “The forum reiterated that the fight against extremism and terrorism is Pakistan’s war and is absolutely essential for the nation’s survival and well-being,” according to the PMO. The conference stressed that no organisation would, under any circumstances, be permitted to contest the authority of the state.

Integrating various initiatives is essential to Operation Azm-i-Istehkam’s success since it will identify and prioritise areas of the NAP’s implementation that need immediate attention. The plan depends on “full national consensus and system-wide synergy,” which means that all facets of the government apparatus and the general public must work together.

A Multifaceted Strategy for Combating Terrorism

The updated plan includes both active and passive interventions. Within the realm of politics and diplomacy, there will be a greater focus on regional collaboration to reduce the operational area available to terrorists. Law enforcement agencies and effective legislation that fills legal gaps that have previously impeded the prosecution of terrorism-related offences would complement the military forces’ kinetic activities.

Another pillar of the plan is socioeconomic, which aims to address the underlying causes of extremism by enhancing people’s living standards and offering economic possibilities. These programmes seek to establish a climate that supports social cohesion and dissuades radical impulses.

The campaign will be supported by initiatives to create a cohesive national narrative, which will play a significant role in the information sphere. The meeting also examined steps to guarantee the safety of Chinese nationals residing in Pakistan, an essential task considering the geopolitical and financial significance of Sino-Pak ties.

An All-Government Strategy

Speaking to the committee, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underlined that fighting terrorism necessitates a whole-of-government strategy that includes not only the military but all state institutions. He emphasised how intricate the problem is, encompassing smuggling, drugs, criminality, extremism, and religious terrorism. As the principal job of all state entities, combating terrorism is our common responsibility. We have to crush it collectively; it’s not about you and me,” he declared.

In the battle against terrorism, the prime minister recognised the sacrifices made by local law enforcement agencies, civilians, and elected officials. He did, however, emphasise that it is a risky precedent to entrust the task only to the armed forces. The function of the provinces’ Counter Terrorism Departments must be proactive.

Beyond Measures of Kinetics

PM Shehbaz emphasised the need for non-kinetic measures as well, like as public awareness campaigns, dialogues, dispelling false narratives, and fortifying law enforcement. He urged the religious and political elite to understand that Pakistan’s survival depends on winning this war.

In summary

A major advancement has been made in Pakistan’s continuous war against terrorism with Operation Azm-i-Istehkam. The country seeks to ensure a peaceful future by implementing a comprehensive, multifaceted strategy that incorporates military, socioeconomic, and informational initiatives. This campaign, which calls for cooperation and coordinated action from all facets of society, is not just a governmental but also a national undertaking. Pakistan is prepared to defeat the evil of terrorism and clear the path for peace and development with this revitalised approach.