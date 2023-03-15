OpenAI has recently unveiled GPT-4, the latest in its line of AI language models that powers applications such as ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Bing chatbot. The announcement follows months of rumors and speculation, and OpenAI claims that the new model is “more creative and collaborative than ever before” and can “solve difficult problems with greater accuracy. GPT-4 can process both text and image input, though it can only respond via text. However, OpenAI cautions that the system retains some of the same problems as earlier language models, including the tendency to generate harmful text and make up information, also known as “hallucination.”

OpenAI has already partnered with several companies, including Duolingo, Stripe, and Khan Academy, to integrate GPT-4 into their products. The model is accessible to the public through OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus subscription, which costs $20 per month, and it will be available as an API for developers to build on. Those interested in using GPT-4 can join a waitlist, which OpenAI says will start admitting users soon.

According to OpenAI, the difference between GPT-4 and its predecessor, GPT-3.5, which powers ChatGPT, is subtle in casual conversation. However, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman acknowledges that GPT-4 is still flawed and limited, though it seems more impressive on first use than after extended use.

OpenAI has stated that GPT-4’s advancements are apparent in the system’s performance on various tests and benchmarks, such as the Uniform Bar Exam, LSAT, SAT Math, and SAT Evidence-Based Reading & Writing exams. According to OpenAI, GPT-4 achieved scores at or above the 88th percentile in these exams, indicating its ability to perform well on academic and professional assessments.

OpenAI has yet to release a full list of exams and the system’s scores publicly. However, the company’s claims suggest that GPT-4 is a highly capable language model that can be applied in a wide range of academic and professional contexts.

By performing well on these tests, GPT-4 could potentially revolutionize the education and legal industries, among others. Its ability to parse text and images and solve complex problems with greater accuracy could make it a valuable tool for students, teachers, and lawyers alike. However, as with any AI technology, it’s important to consider the potential risks and ethical implications of using GPT-4 in such contexts, especially regarding issues of privacy, bias, and algorithmic accountability.

The hype around GPT-4’s release has been tempered by OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, who warned that people’s expectations might not be met. The company had also delayed the release of its GPT models for fear of malicious use, but now stresses that the system has undergone six months of safety training. OpenAI claims that in internal tests, GPT-4 was “82 percent less likely to respond to requests for disallowed content and 40 percent more likely to produce factual responses than GPT-3.5.” Despite concerns about AI-generated content, the widespread availability of these language models has been relatively benign.