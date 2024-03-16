Politicians and decision-makers in Pakistan need to assess economic models that produce better outcomes than the previous five-year plans. Rather, akin to its predecessor, the Shehbaz Sharif administration is currently formulating a five-year plan that delineates the path towards economic revival and stability. The ultimate goals are to reduce poverty, stop inflation, and generate employment. A committee has been established to establish targets for the following five years in several areas after consulting with the pertinent ministries. The economic planners plan to release a “consolidated document” with five-year targets for various sectors, including energy, agriculture, SMEs, exports, taxation, IT, investment, and privatisation, after the necessary data is obtained. Five-year plans, which were an important part of economic policy in many nations during the 1960s and 1970s, became obsolete as the free market economy solidified its hold on the world stage after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

These kind of planning methods are becoming less common in nations. For instance, this approach has been replaced in more recent times by a three-year action plan that is a component of India’s 15-year vision document. This text has also been superseded by similar rolling, strategic economic models in other economies that are more adaptable and in line with current circumstances. Five-year plans are a holdover from highly centralised economic systems, in which governments controlled economic activity through credit allocation, nationalisation, licences, licences, and voucher programmes, among other means, in order to shape economic progress. Government economic intervention leads to distortions and hinders economic progress in the contemporary world, when the private sector is viewed as the primary driver of economic growth and development. A excellent illustration of why a government ought to stay out of the economy is Pakistan.

It is advised that the government develop a well-thought-out plan to lessen its influence on the economy, support market forces, and assist the private sector in realising its full potential in light of previous experience. The government's development vision should have three main goals: decentralising the power structure to enable swift decision-making, developing sensible policies for private investment for a maximum of twenty years, and justly regulating the markets to safeguard consumers.

Not only is this paradigm shift in planning necessary to correct the economy, but it also aligns with Pakistan’s evolving social landscape.

Here, centralised planning hasn’t been effective past a certain stage. I can’t remember if any five-year plan has succeeded in reaching its objectives. Even the highly criticised initial plans put in place during the Ayub dictatorship in the 1960s resulted in the creation of an oligarchy that benefited from the state’s generosity as well as corporate monopolies.

The incoming administration would be better served by concentrating on the necessary policy development and actual reforms to help the nation escape poverty than by squandering time and money on outmoded notions.

