LAHORE : Presided over by Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Wednesday, the second meeting of Punjab Skills Development Authority Board approved online registration of technical education institutions.

The meeting was attended by Parliamentarians Malik Nadeem Kamran, Sumera Ahmed, DG PSDA, Additional Secretary Industries Department and Board members. Mian Aslam Iqbal directed to hold a fresh review of proposed administrative infrastructure of Punjab Skills Development Authority and the meeting constituted a committee under Malik Nadeem Kamran, MPA to finalize the rules.

The two committees will submit their recommendations in the next meeting. The meeting decided that the registration fee will not be received from already registered institutions while new institutions will be registered with an old fee. Similarly, online payment of fee is also provided and the applicants will remain aware about the processing status of their applications at every stage, he added.

Along with it, courses will also be registered along with registration of technical institutions and the minister further directed to devise a third-party inspection system for the registered institutions. Mian Aslam emphasised that the promotion of technical education is the priority of the government and directed to ease policies to facilitate the stakeholders. He termed online registration of technical institutions a major step to facilitate the stakeholders

adding that it would ensure transparency besides expediting the registration process.