Texas Guns and Roses is an online gun retailer that has been sued by the US music band Guns N’ Roses, who claim the company has unfairly copied their name. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Houston.

Attorneys representing the band claimed in a complaint filed in Los Angeles that the company running the online store was deceiving customers into thinking it was associated with the rock band.

The lawsuit, which was filed on Thursday, claims that Guns N’ Roses “very properly does not want to be connected with Defendant, a firearms and weapons merchant.”

The gun merchant “espouses political ideas pertaining to the control and regulation of firearms and weapons on the Website that may be controversial to many US consumers,” the band further alleged.

One of the greatest bands of all time, Guns N’ Roses was founded in 1984 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012. Axl Rose, Saul “Slash” Hudson, and Michael “Duff” McKagan are its members.

The lawsuit named Jersey Village Florist LLC as the proprietor and manager of Texas Guns and Roses, which it said sells, among other things, metal safes, body armour, optics, and ammo for firearms.

The rock group’s legal representatives are asking for a jury trial, a court order prohibiting the use of the website name, as well as unspecified punitive damages.

An email asking for comment was not immediately answered by the online store.