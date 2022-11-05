In Larkana, a police encounter resulted in the death of one robber while two others managed to flee.During a police engagement in the Rehmatpur neighbourhood of Larkana, the robber was shot dead on the spot while his two accomplices managed to flee.

The murdered robber has been identified as Pir Bakhsh Bhind, according to SSP Dr. Imran Khan. Pir Bakhsh Bhind was wanted in numerous areas, including Larkana, for major crimes.

The police say that while a search operation is being conducted to discover the fugitive thieves, the deceased robber’s body has been moved to the hospital for a post-mortem.