KARACHI: In the port city, a truck ran over three brothers who were walking to school, leaving one of them dead and the other two seriously hurt. According to the sources, the tragedy happened when the three brothers were riding their motorcycles to school from their home in Surjani Town near Baba Mor.

Azhar Asghar, 15, and Usman Asghar, 12, have been named as the injured brothers, and Umar Asghar, 12, has been named as the deceased. According to police sources, the truck has been confiscated after the accident’s driver fled the scene. But according to the sources, a search operation was in progress.