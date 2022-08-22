Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and the richest man in the world, earned more than $10 billion in 2021, making him the highest-paid CEO in history.Musk has occupied the top spot on the list for the last four years.

His personal wealth, which is believed to be worth $269 billion, has increased by $78 billion because to the variety of stock options that make up the majority of his pay.The pay package for the CEO of SpaceX is so generous that the following 13 CEOs, who earn a combined total of $6.3 billion, only make little more than half of it.

Although he was still far behind Musk, Robert Scaringe, the CEO of Rivian Automotive, received a staggering $2.3 billion pay last year.

While Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, made about $853 million in 2021, Peter Rawlinson, CEO/CTO of Lucid Motors in California, made $575 million.Sue Nabi, the CEO of Coty, got $283 million, while Tom Siebel, the CEO of the software business C3.ai, finished in fifth with $343 million.

The KKR Private Equity CEO, Joe Bae, earned $279 million in 2021. SentinelOne CEO Tomer Weingarten made $275 million and came in sixth place. SentinelOne specialises in cybersecurity.