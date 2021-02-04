ISLAMABAD: In order to show solidarity with the people of India-held Kashmir (IHK), a one-minute silence will be observed across Pakistan at 10 am on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, one-minute silence will be observed at 10:00 am across the country to marks “Kashmir Solidarity Day”. The day will be observed tomorrow to express wholehearted support of the Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

The day will also be marked to expose the worst ever oppression perpetrated by India against Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

