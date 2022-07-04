<!-- wp:image {"width":916,"height":564} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/c.ndtvimg.com\/2020-07\/voomvi8o_hajj-coronavirus-650_625x300_31_July_20.jpg" alt="Saudi Arabia To Allow One Million Hajj Pilgrims This Year" width="916" height="564"\/><figcaption><a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" data-type="URL" data-id="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/">Saudi Arabia's<\/a> Mecca: As Mecca, the most sacred city in Islam, prepares to host the greatest hajj pilgrimage since the coronavirus outbreak, it has been swamped by white-robed believers from all over the world. Armed security officers patrolled the historic city, where the Prophet Mohammed was born, as welcome banners adorned squares and alleyways for the faithful, including the first foreign visitors since 2019. Before the ceremony, which is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Sudanese pilgrim Abdel Qader Kheder told AFP in Mecca, "This is pure ecstasy." "Nearly unable to believe I am here. I'm relishing every second."After two years of dramatically reduced attendance due to the epidemic, one million people, including 850,000 foreigners, are permitted at this year's hajj, a fundamental duty that every able-bodied Muslim must fulfill at least once. At least 650,000 foreign <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" data-type="URL" data-id="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/">pilgrims <\/a>have already arrived in Saudi Arabia, according to the government's report from Sunday.<br><br> In 2019, some 2.5 million people took part in the rituals, which involve gathering at Mount Arafat, circumambulating the Kaaba, the enormous black cube inside the Grand Mosque in Mecca, and "stoning the demon" in Mina. <br><br>To prevent the hajj from becoming a super-spreader on a worldwide scale, foreigners were banned the following year and the number of worshippers was limited to just 10,000, increasing to 60,000 fully immunized Saudi citizens and residents in 2021. Under rigorous sanitary conditions, including ten times daily cleaning and disinfection of the Grand Mosque, Islam's holiest site, one million vaccinated pilgrims under the age of 65 will perform the <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" data-type="URL" data-id="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/">hajj. <\/a><br><br>According to the official toll, the ceremonies have been the scene of countless calamities, including a 2015 stampede that may have killed up to 2,300 people and a 1979 onslaught by hundreds of shooters that claimed 153 lives.<br><br><\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->