ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif lashed out at PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday, saying that the “institution’s” neutrality was “hurting” a person “very greatly.”

Asif alleged in his meeting with journalists that the PTI leadership dispatched President Arif Alvi to the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, after much persuasion.

Former prime minister Imran Khan was allegedly trying to negotiate an NRO (agreement) in private meetings at the President’s House in Islamabad with a significant figure, according to PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

“According to Azam Khan, the meeting minutes would be used to create a new cypher. Now, Imran Khan claims they don’t know where the cypher went and doesn’t specifically mention the US,” Asif stated.

“Not scared,”

Regarding the Punjab Police’s effort to detain Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Asif remarked that Rana had always bravely resisted such political witch hunts.

According to Asif, it was essential to make everything public in order to reveal their genuine identities. He also predicted that PTI will soon be unable to conceal their identities.”Narratives failed to engage” All of their stories were unconvincing.

Everyone is aware of the PTI leader’s motivations for sending Pakistan’s President to the army chief and for making a March–April offer. This impartiality harms one individual (Imran Khan).

The defence minister stated that the army was still engaged in the fight against terrorism and supported martyrdom.

Asif continued, “Armed forces are still actively protecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa because the province had no administration at all.

Asif responded to a question on PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif’s homecoming by saying that in the past, Nawaz returned to Pakistan when he was certain of being arrested, but this time, he would undoubtedly do so because it was his native land.