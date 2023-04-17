Chat while seated at a table. Together, break some bread and some ice. The nation’s top leaders only need to accomplish that. This nation has been speeding down a steep slope that can only end in calamity. There has already been significant harm done; there might not be much longer before an all-out catastrophe is approaching.All arms of government must be reminded that compromise is a necessary component of politics because they are now all involved in national politics and campaigning. A democratic political system cannot accommodate rigid egos.

In the absence of that, the government and military elite must acknowledge that they lack a realistic course ahead without the support of the general populace for the extensive reforms that Pakistan sorely needs to ensure its economic survival. The court must understand that, notwithstanding the wide range of viewpoints represented on the Supreme Court, its strength derives in its cohesion. The PTI needs to understand that it needs to forge relationships with other political players in order to survive. People who are enthusiastic about pushing our institutions in the direction of more conflict are doing the nation a big disservice. People around them must gently but strongly persuade them to choose a more tolerant course of action.

Future-affecting decisions must be made in a more inclusive and participatory manner rather than being only within the purview of a small group of gravely defective individuals, as they currently are. The dangers that the nation is currently facing are much more serious than the moral and financial corruption that our “leaders” are constantly accusing one another of.Now is the time to “Lead, follow, or get out of the way,” in Thomas Paine’s words. If the current generation of our leaders feels unworthy, they should give others a chance to succeed.

Only a tiny portion of the populace is fortunate enough to have a Plan B that includes leaving the country if it implodes. The majority’s future cannot be left up to their whims.According to Asif Zardari, the civilian leadership has no objections to holding elections but demands that they take place on the same day. A campaign to bring the major parties together for discussion is also being led by his party. Perhaps the PTI can be persuaded to agree to elections being held on the same day in exchange for a similar concession from the government if the reconciliation process can be accelerated.

This might entail bringing up the general election date so that political parties can win a new mandate from the electorate before the summer is over.It’s time to put an end to the gloomy chapter in our history that has been open for the past year. The government of Pakistan must provide its citizens with something to look forward to.