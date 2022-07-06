A very uncommon blue lobster was caught by an American fisherman, who then shared a photo of it on Twitter with the rest of the world.

According to the discoverer, Lars-Johan Larsson, there are two million to one odds against discovering such a species.

This blue lobster was caught yesterday off the coast of Portland and released to the water to continue growing, according to the photo’s caption.

The tweet quickly gained a lot of attention and currently has around 47,000 retweets and 552,000 likes.In Australia we have a similar blue freshwater crayfish that you can only see up in the jungle here behind the Gold Coast called the Lamington Spiny Crayfish – always great to spot one in the wild,” said another Australian internet user.