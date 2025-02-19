PML-N President Nawaz Sharif has said that a group is not capable of serious negotiations and political understanding, the people of Pakistan will not allow anyone to obstruct the journey of development and create an artificial political crisis to succeed.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif expressed these views during a meeting with PML-N Parliamentary Party Leader and Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs in the Senate Senator Irfan Siddiqui at his residence in Raiwind.

The PML-N leader said that the people, especially our young generation, need a peaceful and developing Pakistan where they get opportunities to play a role according to their capabilities. Now, by the grace of Allah, the country is once again standing on its feet.

Nawaz Sharif said that the intentions of those elements inside and outside the parliament who are trying to spread chaos and create instability should be exposed, these people do not have the ability to hold serious negotiations and resolve issues with political understanding and understanding.

The PML-N leader said that the members of parliament belonging to the PML-N should play their role effectively and maintain strong contacts with the people.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui informed the PML-N President about the performance of the PML-N parliamentary party in the Senate.