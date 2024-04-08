The Meteorological Department has indicated the possibility of increasing heat intensity in the city of Quaid from today to April 12 and rain on April 14.

According to weather analyst Jawad Memon, the heat is increasing in many places of Sindh, the temperature in Karachi can be 37-38 degrees Celsius during the days of Eid.

According to Jawad Memon, the weather will be hot in Sindh till April 12, while after April 12, the intensity of heat is likely to decrease, from April 13 or 14, westerly winds will cause rains in most parts of the country.

According to the meteorological analyst, there is a possibility of rain in Karachi from April 14, during which there may be light to moderate rain in the city of Quaid.

Jawad Memon has said that more than normal rains may occur in the country in April this year, and more western systems may cause rains in the country till April 22 or 23, meanwhile, there will be a possibility of rain in Karachi till April 22 or 23.

On the other hand, the Meteorological Department says that the weather will remain hot and humid in Karachi for 24 hours, during which the temperature of Karachi may reach 35 to 37 degrees Celsius today.

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius during the last 24 hours, while the maximum temperature is expected to rise between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius during the next 24 hours.

The Meteorological Department says that the humidity in the air is 77%, while the speed of the winds blowing from the west is 11 km per hour.

On the other hand, fog was also seen in the morning due to the increased humidity in the air due to sea breezes.

According to the Meteorological Department, the visibility in the airport area was 5 km, which ended as the sun rose