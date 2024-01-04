Chasing 313 runs by Pakistan in the Sydney Test, Australia’s batting continues in the first innings and the game has been stopped due to rain.

On the second day of the last Test match, Pakistan got its first success in the form of the wicket of Australian opener David Warner who scored 34 runs and fell victim to Salman Ali Agha while Usman Khawaja was dismissed by Amir Jamal for 47 runs.

Australia scored 116 runs for the loss of 2 wickets, and the game was stopped due to low light a tea break was called before the break, but later on, it started raining during the tea break, due to which the match was further delayed. Went and the wicket was covered with covers.

Marence Labuchin with 23 and Steve Smith at the crease with 6 as Australia need 197 more to end Pakistan’s lead.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first and both batsmen Abdullah Shafiq and international test debutant Saeem Ayub returned to the pavilion without scoring any runs.

Day 1 of Sydney Test: Pakistan bowled out for 313 in the first innings

After playing two balls, Abdullah Shafiq was caught out by Smith for no runs off Starc, while after playing only two balls, Saeem Ayyub also returned to the pavilion after taking a catch in the hands of the wicketkeeper on Hazlewood’s ball.

Shan Masood and Babar Azam were dismissed for 35 runs and 26 runs while Pakistan suffered their fifth loss in the form of Saud Shakeel who was the guest of 5 runs. But on a total of 190, Rizwan got out after playing an innings of 88 runs.

Sajid Khan was dismissed for 15 runs while Salman Ali Agha completed the sixth half-century of his Test career he was caught off Mitchell Starc for 53 runs while Hasan Ali was dismissed for no runs.

After the loss of 9 wickets, Aamir Jamal along with Mir Hamza led the team’s score and scored the first half-century of his Test career, he completed his half-century with the help of 6 fours and 2 sixes, Aamir Jamal 4 Played innings of 82 runs with the help of sixes and 8 fours and was the victim of Nathan Lyon.

For Australia, Pat Cummins dismissed 5 players while Mitchell Starc got two wickets, one each was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, and Nathan Lyon.