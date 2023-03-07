KARACHI: The College Education Department stated on Tuesday that all public and private schools and colleges will be closed on Wednesday, March 8, in observance of Shab-e-Barat (Shaban 15th).

On Tuesday night (tonight), believers will celebrate Shab-e-Barat, also known as the night of blessings and glory, with a strong sense of faith.

According to a notification released by the College Education Department, all public and private educational institutions under the administrative control of the department will be closed on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in observance of Shab-e-Baraat (15th Shaban, 1444). This decision was made at the Steering Committee meeting held on February 22, 2022.

The School Education and Literacy Department has also declared that all establishments (public and private) under its control will be closed on March 8.

All Muslims will assemble tonight in huge numbers in mosques that have been specially adorned to perform Nawafil, Shabina, and to recite the Holy Quran throughout the entire night in order to invoke the blessings of Almighty Allah.

The majority of mosques in the city will offer Shabina prayers specifically, although the most well-known include Badshahi Masjid, Data Darbar, and Masjid Gunbad-e-Khizra, among others.

Pakistan witnessed the moon for the holy month of Shaban on February 21. On February 22, Shaban’s first day will be observed.