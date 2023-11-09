The return of illegal Afghan citizens to their homeland continues.

According to the sources, 4 thousand 119 illegal Afghans returned to their country yesterday, including 1272 men 1188 women, and 1659 children.

702 families returned to their homeland in 251 vehicles for departure to Afghanistan.

So far 2 lakh 7 thousand 758 illegal Afghans have returned to their homeland.

It should be noted that the government of Pakistan had given a deadline of October 31 to the foreigners residing illegally in the country to leave Pakistan, which has now expired. The immigrants residing illegally in the country are being kept in camps.