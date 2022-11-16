The much-wanted blue check subscription service on Twitter will be reactivated on November 29, according to billionaire Elon Musk’s announcement on Tuesday. This is a slight change from his previously tentative timetable.Musk tweeted, “Punting relaunch of Blue Verified until November 29th to ensure that everything is rock solid.

The blue check mark, which was previously only visible on verified accounts of prominent figures including journalists, politicians, and well-known persons, will be lost if someone changes their verified name “until name is certified by Twitter to fulfil terms of service,” according to Musk. But as Musk fights to keep advertisers, Twitter this week introduced a membership option that is accessible to anybody willing to pay in order to boost revenue.

Twitter Blue will likely “come back end of next week,” according to the Tesla (TSLA.O) CEO’s statement from last week.As fraudulent accounts proliferated, Twitter stopped Friday the recently introduced $8 blue check membership service. The transformation happened a week after Musk acquired control of the social media giant in a $44 billion deal.