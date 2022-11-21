ISLAMABAD: On Monday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) requested permission from the Islamabad government so that it may travel from various locations in Islamabad to reach Faizabad in Rawalpindi.

A helicopter landing and takeoff at Parade Ground for PTI leader Imran Khan has also been requested by the party until the protest or sit-in is over. Ali Nawaz Awan, the PTI President for Islamabad, presented the request to the district administration on Monday morning and requested approval for the PTI’s public gathering in Faizabad on November 26.

Imran Khan, the leader of the PTI, would travel from Lahore to Islamabad via helicopter, and the PTI leader has requested permission from the capital administration to land and take off the chopper at Parade Ground.

The idea is apparent that the rally on November 26 can be turned into a sit-in, even though the application is ambiguous about whether it would be a one-day event or a sit-in.

In keeping with its approach to play it safe and give the government little opportunity to respond, PTI has left the option open. Fawad Chaudhry and Shireen Mazari, two PTI heavyweights, recently declared that the party would unquestionably relocate to Islamabad. Wait till Imran Khan’s declaration on the 26th before proceeding to Islamabad, Mazari said.

PTI is cautiously moving upward this time rather than making grand statements like it did previously, keeping in mind the May 25 surge from earlier this year and its abrupt termination. On the other hand, the government has asserted that there is no pressure on it and that it is completely prepared to handle the PTI rally or sit-in.