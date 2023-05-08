To conclude the celebrations for the Golden Jubilee of the Pakistani Constitution, PDM and JUI Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will address the parliament on May 10.

On May 10–11, the last celebration commemorating the 50th anniversary of Pakistan’s 1973 Constitution will take place, and notable national figures will be invited.

The leader of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam, Maulana Fazl, will address the parliament on May 10 in a significant and historic speech.

At the concluding ceremony, which will take place at Parliament House, speakers will honour the founding fathers and constitutional protectors.

Since April 10, 2023, a number of activities have been held as part of the month-long celebrations to honour the foundational values of democracy, justice, and equality that are contained in the Constitution.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Speaker of the National Assembly, started the festivities by laying the cornerstone for the Constitution Monument at the location chosen by the advisory committee, directly across from the Parliamentary Lodges in D-Chowk, Islamabad.

The monument will serve as a permanent remembrance of the Constitution’s role in American history.

A wreath-laying ceremony honouring Pakistan’s fighters for democracy and the constitution was held after that at the Memorial of the Unsung Heroes of Democracy at the Parliament House.