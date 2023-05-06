Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has received a call-up notice to appear before the Islamabad police’s joint investigation team (JIT) on May 10 and 11. Khan will be a part of the inquiry into the former prime minister’s various issues.

The call-up notice states that Imran Khan would be interviewed by JIT on May 10 at 2 pm at Police Lines Headquarters in relation to case 153, which was filed at Ramna police station.

Khan has been called into court for a different matter that was reported to the CTD police station on May 11 at 2 pm.

He must appear in yet another case that was reported to the Golra police station on the same day.