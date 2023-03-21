On March 23, Babar Azam, the star captain of Pakistan, will get Sitara-e-Imtiaz, the third-highest civilian honour in the nation.

At the age of 28, Babar would become the youngest recipient of the Sitara-e-Imtiaz award when it was given in recognition of his exceptional athletic accomplishments.

The previous record holder for receiving the prestigious accolade at a young age was former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

In the Governor House in Karachi in 2018, then-Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair presented the honour to Sarfaraz, who had led Pakistan to the Champions Trophy victory in 2017.

The administration said on August 14 of last year that Babar would get the nation’s third-highest civilian honour.

While he won’t be playing in the series against Afghanistan, which is set to begin on March 24, the star batter will take a break from cricket to attend the ceremony.

Other cricketers who have earned the award in addition to Babar and Sarfaraz are Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, and Shahid Afridi for their exceptional contributions.

Although Saeed Ajmal earned the honour in 2015, Inzamam ul Haq in 2005, and Javed Miandad in 1992, Mohammad Yousuf received it in 2011.