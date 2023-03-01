In Karachi, the Aurat March will take place on March 12 this year rather than on March 8.The march was moved from Women’s Day to the new date after the organisers posted a statement on social media explaining their decision.

The 12th of March, 2023, will mark the 20th anniversary of Aurat March Karachi “On their official page, they posted an Instagram update. “The caption reads, “We continue to stand in complete solidarity with the upcoming Marches for Aurat on March 8, 2023 in Hyderabad, Lahore, Islamabad, and Multan.”

The protesters will march in assistance of “our hunger, social security, a living wage, an end to bonded labour, rehabilitation of flood victims, an end to mob violence, an end to domestic violence, the Transgender Persons Protection Act 2018 and to end forced conversions,” according to a previous statement from the organisers.

The message went on to explain the rationale for the organisers’ change in date. Because March 8 falls on a Sunday, we decided to host the Aurat March in Karachi on March 12 rather than that day. By doing this, we would save the suffering of missing a day’s pay to the working class communities we serve. On March 12, 2023, the march will take place with all of its fervour and vigour.