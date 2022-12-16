In response to a plea by Malala Yousafzai, the Punjabi government has agreed to outlaw corporal punishment in educational settings.

Pervaiz Elahi, the chief minister of Punjab, made the choice after speaking with the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize who now calls Pakistan home.

At order to prevent physical punishment in the province’s schools and seminaries, he made the decision to submit a measure to the provincial assembly.

Elahi and Malala discussed a number of ideas and education initiatives in Pakistan that the Malala Fund would fund during their discussion. Additionally, they discussed ways to enhance education in the province, particularly for girls.

Malala lauded CM Elahi’s activities in the province that support learning and commended him for making adjustments to the educational system.

Elahi declared at the occasion that he would pass legislation to outlaw the punishment of students in schools and seminaries, calling it intolerable.