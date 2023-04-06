LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) allowed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to move forward with the 2016 plan on Thursday while extending the stay order on the Lahore Master Plan 2050.

During the hearing of a petition submitted by a citizen named Mian Abdur Rehman opposing the master plan, Justice Shahid Karim extended the stay order in response to a request made in this regard by the LDA attorney.

The LDA attorney stated during the hearing that they had no issues with the foreign experts being brought in to review the 2050 plan and that the governing body was required to give their approval in accordance with the regulations. He claimed that the governing group also included members of the Punjab Assembly.

Justice Karim then observed that it appeared the Punjab caretaker government had no plans to relinquish power. He inquired, “When will it [the interim government] go?” The prosecution retorted that he was unaware of it.

The government has been compelled by the high court to hire foreign consultants to examine the Master Plan 2050.

The petitioner argued that the master plan would unjustifiably turn the city’s agricultural region into an urban area. To make the project a reality in the nation vulnerable to climate change, he claimed that thousands of trees would be cut down. He begged the court to overturn the plan, contending that it was initiated with bad intent.