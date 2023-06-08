ISLAMABAD: On Friday, the federal cabinet will hold a special meeting to discuss the upcoming budget.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the federal cabinet meeting, where the 2023–24 budget will be adopted.

Tomorrow at 11 am., there will be a budget meeting.

On the other hand, the federal government is anticipated to raise employee pay and pensions given that the budget for the upcoming fiscal year is scheduled to be published on June 9.

A 30% pay rise for personnel in Grades 1 through 16 and a 20% rise for Grades 17 and higher was recommended in the financial bill, according to sources.

They added that Rs780 billion had been proposed for pensions and that a 15–20% rise in the pensions of retired government employees had been mooted.

The final approval for salary and pension increases will be given tomorrow, June 9, according to sources in the federal cabinet.