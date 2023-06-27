RAWALPINDI: On July 4, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was called in for questioning by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday.

In this context, the NAB Rawalpindi summoned the PTI chairman. In relation with the £190 million NCA scandal, the accountability watchdog also called former first lady Bushra Bibi on the same day.

The PTI leader and former first lady Bushra Bibi had previously received separate summonses from the NAB on June 26.

On Friday, a two-person delegation from NAB Lahore and NAB Rawalpindi travelled to Zaman Park to give the notice to the PTI chairman and his wife.

According to NAB, the PTI leader and his wife were ordered to appear before the NAB in Rawalpindi on Monday.

According to the notice, the former first lady was instructed to attend in the Al-Qadir Trust case while the ousted prime minister was instructed to appear before the accountability body in the Toshakhana case.

The summons had been received by Ali Ijaz Buttar, the PTI leader’s attorney.

Legislators from the ruling coalition filed a reference against the PTI leader last year, accusing him of failing to disclose the specifics of gifts he kept from Toshakhana in his asset declarations. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) came to the conclusion that the PTI leader made false statements about the gifts in October of that same year.

Following his disqualification for being dishonest and corrupt, the electoral watchdog approached the district and sessions court to request that the ousted premier be charged with perjury for allegedly misleading officials about the presents.