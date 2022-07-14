Lahore: In order to press the government to raise the distributors’ commission, the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) declared on Thursday that it would go on a statewide strike on July 18.

The PPDA general secretary reported an increase in the minimum salary to Rs25,000.

In addition, generating costs have increased as a result of load-shedding hours being prolonged and rising electricity rates. As a result, the PPDA demanded that the government uphold its promise to raise their commission to 6%.

The monsoon rains, which have flooded Karachi’s Keamari oil installation locations, have further complicated the distribution procedure. The passage of oil tankers has been halted due to a lack of a drainage system.Rainwater is standing in Keamari, Korangi, and Port Qasim oil installation districts of Karachi, claims Mir Shams Shahwani, Chairman of the All Pakistan Oil Tankers Owners Association (APOTOA).

According to reports, as rainfall builds up in the oil terminals of 21 fuel importing businesses, at least 6,000 oil tankers are waiting to be filled.The chairman continued by saying that the suspension of the filling procedure had an impact on the supply of petroleum products across the nation.

The chairman said, encouraging the federal and provincial governments to develop emergency plans for drainage since “these conditions could result in a national fuel crisis.”

In response to rising oil costs, the PPDA had earlier issued a warning about the statewide strike and threatened to close all gas stations across the nation.

The PPDA chairman, Abdul Sami Khan, stated in a statement that the current pace of petroleum sales was unsustainable. He declared that gas stations wouldn’t reopen until the margin on petroleum goods was raised after July 18.