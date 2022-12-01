ISLAMABAD: On Friday, Imran Khan, the leader of the PTI and a former prime minister, will face a contempt of court charge before the Supreme Court (SC) (tomorrow).

After the interior ministry’s plea was approved, the matter will be heard by a five-member bigger bench led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

All parties involved in this matter have received notices from the SC’s Registrar Office.

On October 31, the PTI chairman responded to the SC and stated that he was not aware of any “statement or undertaking” made on his behalf by the party leadership about the May 25 march.

The PTI chairman and his attorneys were required by the SC’s ruling to respond by October 31 to the infractions the party committed during the May 25 march, which prevented it from having its march close to the Peshawar Morr between the H-9 and G-9 regions of Islamabad.

On November 5, the top court asked Khan for a thorough response in this regard and postponed the hearing.

However, due to his injuries, Imran Khan was unable to appear in court today. As a result, his attorney filed a motion asking for the hearing to be postponed.

Imran Khan, the leader of the PTI, was accused of contempt of court on October 13 by the federal government for his demand for a protracted march to Islamabad.