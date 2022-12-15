LAHORE: On Friday, President Arif Alvi will attend a Punjab 3.0 event in Lahore to discuss the adoption of Web 3.0 technologies.

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) will host the event at the Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP). A 22-person committee was set up by Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to oversee the province’s adoption of Web 3.0 technologies.

The committee’s chairperson is Punjab IT Minister Dr. Arslan Khalid, while the convener of the committee is Punjab Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari.

The committee is composed of the Secretary Law & PA, the PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider, the Policy and Domain Expert Dr. Hussain Nadim, and the ICT Industry Experts Anooshay Shaigan, Sabina Zafar, Badar Khushnood, and Faisal Chaudhry. Salim Ghauri, CEO of NetSol, Asif Pir, Salman Akhtar, CEO of Techlogix, Umar Farooq, Chairman of P@SHA, Dr. Sarfraz Khurshid, and representatives from the SBP and FBR are the other committee members.

For the registration of Web 3.0 contributors like researchers, scientists, and IT industry professionals, an unique web portal was also previously developed. Companies working on Web 3.0 both domestically and internationally are encouraged to provide their insightful feedback through the site.