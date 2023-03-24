KARACHI: On Thursday, the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, people in a significant portion of the nation had difficulties due to natural gas shortage.

Even though the administration claimed there would be a constant supply of gas for iftar and sehar, Karachiites were the worst affected. The same issue of low pressure and no gas throughout the day was experienced by customers in Rawalpindi and Quetta.

Timings were provided for what the Sui Southern (SSGC) called “gas profiling” during Ramadan in an official notice.

Although there was a guarantee of gas supply at sehr and iftar, the business noted a systemic deficiency caused by a yearly 8–9% depletion in the nation’s gas reserves.

The statement stated, “For this reason, to maintain better gas pressure, gas profiling will continue from 8am to 2:30pm.

At the start of the holy month, Lyari residents were enraged by the gas shortage ; some said they had been without gas for nearly four months.

According to some locals, a 2.5 kg gas cylinder costs Rs600 and lasts for over two weeks. Low-wage workers find it difficult to bear higher petrol prices as the rate of inflation has reached previously unheard-of heights.

A SSGC representative denied that the firm has used load shedding anywhere in the nation, but noted that some places may experience low pressure due in part to the fact that between 20 million and 20.5 million stoves are turned on simultaneously during sehri.

Rawalpindi

The same pain that Karachi residents are going through also affects the military city of Rawalpindi. Dhoke Ratta residents claimed they have complained, but no action has been made to address their problems as of yet.

They claimed that they received gas from the main line intended for domestic consumers and blamed the placement of CNG filling stations on an adjacent road for the low pressure.

Quetta

On the first day of Ramadan, Quetta residents who live in Balochistan’s capital province were also without gas service.

On the first day of Ramadan, residents of Jinnah Road, Kasi Road, Jail Road, Jinnah Town, and Model Town had poor gas pressure, while areas outside the provincial capital experienced a complete stoppage of gas service.

Gas was completely suspended and at low pressure, according to reports from Pishin, Ziarat, Mastung, Kalat, Sibi, and other places.