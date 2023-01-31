Fawad Chaudhry, senior vice president of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), will have his post-arrest bail application heard by the district and sessions court tomorrow, according to a statement made on Tuesday (Wednesday).

District and Sessions in addition Fawad’s post-arrest bail request was considered by Judge Faizan Haider Gillani in the sedition case brought against him based on the allegation of ECP Secretary Omar Hameed.

The PTI politician was detained outside of his Lahore home on January 25 and is now being charged with sedition for allegedly “threaten[ing]” the electoral body’s members in front of the public during a media interview. At the Kohsar Police Station, a case was opened against the former federal minister.

The PTI leader is now being held on judicial remand in Adiala Jail.

ECP’s request denied

The court previously denied the ECP’s plea to postpone the hearing until February 2.

Saad Hassan, the attorney for the ECP, asked for copies of the application during the hearing and asked the judge to give him till Thursday to prepare his arguments for the bail plea.

After reviewing the text of the bail plea, he declared: “I want to appear in court.”

Babar Awan, the attorney for Fawad, protested that Hassan did not need to prepare because he had already made his case.

Saad emphasised, “I had not argued on the bail plea but on the issue of physical remand.

Awan continued, “Trial should make its case today, while the ECP may do so tomorrow.

The court, however, decided against Awan’s suggestion.

“No, everyone’s arguments on the motion for bail will be heard concurrently by the court.”

The court subsequently decided to postpone the hearing until Wednesday at 2:15 p.m.