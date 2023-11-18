Meta has introduced 2 new generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools. With the help of these tools, users will be able to create images or videos through written instructions. The tools, called Emo Video and Emo Edit, were announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Both these tools will be available to users on Facebook and Instagram.

Adding AI chatbots to Meta’s other apps, including Facebook, is expected soon

Meta presented its own AI system in comparison to ChatGPT

A statement from the company later said that creating text-to-video will be much easier with Emo Video.

According to the statement, the tool is based on the Emo model, which will allow users to create content of their choice through text, photos, or both.

The company said that this tool will work in 2 ways, one way will be to generate images by promoting text and then the video will be generated from those images and text.

Another tool, Emo Edit, will be used for editing photos, by which it will be possible to remove or add background, color, and other things.