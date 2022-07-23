Dost Mohammad Mazari, the deputy speaker of the Punjab Assembly, was called before the Supreme Court on Saturday in relation to a petition submitted by PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi contesting his decision during the chief minister’s reelection a day earlier.

Mazari was instructed to give the court the full record of yesterday’s re-election by a three-member bench that included Justices Ijazul Ahsan and Munib Akhtar and was presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial.

The Punjab Advocate General Shahzad Shaukat and Pakistan’s Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf were also called before the bench.

The bench issued the instructions as it heard Elahi’s plea, which was submitted late last night following a disputed decision by the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker that resulted in Elahi’s defeat despite having a majority and Hamza Shehbaz’s reappointment as the province’s top official.



The hearing is taking place at the Lahore registry of the SC.

On the grounds that they had disobeyed Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s directions, Mazari rejected all 10 of the PML-votes Q’s during the poll on Friday.

He did this by referencing a letter the patriarch had sent to party lawmakers requesting that they support Hamza.Elahi received 186 votes, while Hamza received 179, according to the deputy speaker’s announcement following the tallying of the ballots. He did not, however, appoint Elahi as chief minister.

Instead, he suggested that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s orders to PML-Q members to vote for Hamza rather than Elahi held more weight in his capacity as party leader.

As a result of the 10 votes being taken away, Elahi’s total dropped to 176, while Hamza’s total stayed in the lead at 179, the deputy speaker then declared that Hamza had won the election for chief minister.