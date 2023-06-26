On Eid-ul-Azha, the Pakistani movie “Aar Paar” will be released in theatres. Everyone adored the recently released trailer for the much anticipated movie.

In “Aar Paar,” the subtle dynamics of politics, love, and human emotions are explored in the context of a complicated friendship. Famous actors like Moammar Rana, Irum Akhtar, Ukasha Gul, and Shamyl Khan are among the cast members of the movie.

The movie is sure to win the hearts of every progressive woman and keep viewers on the edge of their seats with its gripping plot and strong performances.

The skilled Saleem Daad is the film’s director, while Kalakar Entertainments is the production company. “Aar Paar” provides a glimpse into a society in which daring transcends gender stereotypes and friendship has no bounds.

The movie’s intriguing and thought-provoking plot are highlighted in the trailer, which shows that it has the power to enthral both the wealthy and common people.

The story and screenplay for “Aar Paar” were written by renowned author Mashood Qadri, who is well known for his critically praised worldwide film “Saawan,” which garnered many awards and a nomination for an Oscar from Pakistan.

Saleem Daad, famed for his work on blockbuster films like “Jawani Phir Nahi Ani,” “SherDil,” and “BaluMahi,” provides the film’s outstanding cinematography, which helps “Aar Paar” effectively convey emotions on screen.

“Aar Paar is the story of a strong woman named Sara (Erum Akhtar), who is fighting for integrity while standing bravely against a group of social evils,” says author Qadri.

Shamyl Khan portrays Kamal Ahsan, a troubled husband who is attempting to understand social misconceptions despite peer pressure.

The character, a poor spouse and a confused father, is seen experiencing boredom as a result of his inability to handle the pressures of Covid-related lockdowns. He is irritable, occasionally aggressive, and worse, paranoid,” claimed Qadri.

Kamal’s Indian buddy from Chandigarh, played by Moammar Rana, is Arman Singh, and he works to keep Kamal and Sara’s friendship intact. According to Qadri, the movie is about friendship, interconnected family relationships, and the success of parenting.