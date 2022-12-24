Is The Legend of Maula Jatt, Bilal Lashari’s greatest opus, now available in other countries? Of course, that is how it is being reported. According to a number of Indian magazines, Punjab is where Pakistan’s largest film is scheduled to premiere. It is important to note that the creators have not yet confirmed or denied the rumours.

The Legend of Maula Jatt will be released in India on December 30, 2022, according to a source.It will be the country’s last major motion picture to be released. It was launched on October 13, 2022, in Pakistan and other parts of the world, and its global box office receipts have surpassed Rs. 200 crore.

They intend to release The Legend of Maula Jatt throughout Punjab and Delhi-NCR. This is because it is a Punjabi film, and the North would be the ideal place for it to succeed. A final choice will be taken addressing this issue later.